A Missoula man who was living at a Garland Drive home in September when it was peppered by gunfire was sentenced Tuesday on three felony drug charges in Missoula District Court.
Connor John Carr was sentenced on all three counts to five years with the Montana Department of Corrections, with three years suspended. The three sentences will run concurrent to each other.
Carr was already on probation for convictions in Missoula, Yellowstone and Ravalli counties, according to state Department of Corrections records. He was arrested Sept. 30 after probation officers conducted a search of his home and found meth, heroine, cocaine and a number of prescription drugs at his home, according to charging documents.
Robert Henry, Carr's defense attorney, said Tuesday during the hearing that Carr was "eager" to get on track with a chemical dependency treatment program within the correctional system.
"He needs some chemical treatment and that would be his goal," Henry told the judge.
Because Carr is "likely to be incarcerated for quite some time," Henry asked Missoula District Court Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps to waive the $800 public defender fee. Deschamps declined.
"If you're genuinely interested in getting your life turned around, I'd like to see you get a job and pay these obligations," he told Carr.
Two weeks before he was arrested, Carr's home on Garland Drive was targeted by gunshots at about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 16. Bullets ripped through the front of Carr's home; one pierced the neighbor's house and was found lodged in a book. Search warrant documents suggest the incident may have been sparked by a dispute over a woman known to both Carr and the suspected shooter, who has not been charged in Missoula County District Court.
On Sept. 30, Carr called police to his home to report burglars on his roof, although police found none. Carr's probation officer then conducted the search, finding the drugs mentioned in charging documents.
"It's going to be quite a while before you're even eligible for release from the Department of Corrections," Deschamps told him Tuesday.
Carr declined to make a statement to the court before he was sentenced.