A Missoula man was charged Thursday with felony arson following an explosion the same day at an ATM at the First Security Bank on East Broadway off Madison Street.
Guy Murray Culligan, 57, had been booked into the Missoula County Detention Center on the arson charge late Thursday afternoon. A law enforcement authority confirmed the arrest was made in connection with the ATM explosion.
Earlier in the day, Missoula police investigated a fire and explosion at the ATM at the First Security Bank. The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m.
A man in a gray minivan reportedly put something on the ATM, said Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh.
"A witness described him as pouring some kind of fluid — they described it as a flammable liquid — onto the ATM, and that before driving away, he threw some kind of ignition source onto the ATM, and it exploded," said Welsh.
The Missoula Police Department, Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Emergency Services Inc. responded.
According to a Missoula PD Facebook post, no serious injuries were reported. No employees were present at the bank branch, which was already closed due to recent storm damage.
Officers cordoned off the bank property and, briefly, the 500 block of Main Street while they investigated. The vehicle was located near the intersection of Pine and Ryman streets and two people were detained, Welsh said.
Late Thursday afternoon, Culligan had been booked and charged with one count each of arson exceeding the value of $1,500; possession of a destructive device; and criminal mischief, all felonies. Under Montana state law, arson is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison; possession of a destructive device, 10 years; and criminal mischief, up to 10 years. Each of these offenses could also carry a fine up to $50,000 instead of or in addition to prison time.
Culligan is being held on $150,000 bond. He was also convicted of driving under the influence in 2012.
The status of the second person earlier detained was unknown late Thursday afternoon. Individuals with further information are asked to call Missoula Police Department Detective Bob Franke at 406-552-6707.
Photographer Tommy Martino contributed to this story.