Oct. 10, 2019
Burglaries
2200 block of Burlington Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
3600 block of Clark Fork Wy: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
2300 block of Mullan Rd: Unlawful entry to business.
1500 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.
3600 block of Stephens Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.
100 block of Hickory St: Unlawful entry to business.
Theft from Vehicles
100 block of E. Central Ave: Flashlights taken from vehicle.
1700 block of S. 6th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
1700 block of North Ave W: Shoes and sunglasses taken from vehicle.
1600 block of S. 5th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
5200 block of Karen Ct: Wallet taken from vehicle.
1600 block of S. 4th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3700 block of N. Reserve St: Computer tablet taken from vehicle.
3100 block of South Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.
2600 block of Anthony Ln: Wallets taken from vehicle.
Spruce/N. 2nd St: Wallets taken from vehicle.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
3800 block of Standish Wy: License plate taken from vehicle.
600 block of Defoe St: Binoculars taken from vehicle.
W. Front St/W. Broadway: Cash taken from vehicle.
3000 block of South Ave. W: Firearm and other items taken from vehicle.
200 block of E. Front St: Misc. items taken from top of car.
1700 block of S. 11th St. W: Duffel bag taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
1200 block of 34th St: Front door damaged.
700 block of Gerald Ave: Vehicle tires slashed.
2300 block of Mount St: Vehicles vandalized.
300 block of Kiwanis St: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of Jefferson St: Glass door damaged.
3000 block of Expo Pkwy: Hotel room vandalized.
300 block of E. Kent St: Vehicle vandalized.
300 block of Bannack Ct: Vehicles damaged.
1000 block of Stephens Ave: Vehicle tire slashed.
1200 block of 34th St: Front door damaged.
3800 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle tire slashed.
900 block of W. Pine St: Vehicle windshield smashed.
3100 block of Great Northern Wy: Weight scale damaged.
3800 block of Brooks St: Storage shed vandalized.
3600 block of Stephens Ave: Vehicle tires slashed.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of N. 1st St. W: Table taken from alley.
300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Cash taken from casino machine.
1600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Animal mount taken.
1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting at grocery store.
3300 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle taken.
100 block of Turner Ct: Bicycle taken.
Parsons Dr: Vehicle taken.
600 block of E. Broadway: Credit card taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
1500 block of Benton Ave: Vehicle taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Bag taken.
Russell Park W/Russell St: Skateboard taken.
1100 block of 34th St: Firearm taken.
1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Mail taken.
1000 block of W. Pine St: Security door damaged.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
2100 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle diagnostic scanner taken.
2000 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.
3600 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken.
2300 block of Strand Ave: Bicycle taken.
4300 block of Expressway: Vehicle taken.
2700 block of Radio Wy: Shoplifting at home improvement store.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle taken.
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
3600 block of American Wy: Rx Meds taken.
3300 block of Great Northern Ave: Bicycle taken.
5600 block of Gharrett St: Hunting rifle taken.
600 block of High Park Wy: Vehicle taken.
500 block of Adams St: Bicycle parts taken.
1200 block of 34th St: Cash taken from drop box.
1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of McDonald Ave: Vehicle/trailer taken.
1300 block of Dakota St: Bicycle taken.
100 block of W. Front St: Credit card taken.
2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.