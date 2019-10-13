{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Oct. 10, 2019

Burglaries

2200 block of Burlington Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

3600 block of Clark Fork Wy: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

2300 block of Mullan Rd: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of W. Broadway: Unlawful entry to business.

3600 block of Stephens Ave: Unlawful entry to residence.

100 block of Hickory St: Unlawful entry to business.

Theft from Vehicles

100 block of E. Central Ave: Flashlights taken from vehicle.

1700 block of S. 6th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

1700 block of North Ave W: Shoes and sunglasses taken from vehicle.

1600 block of S. 5th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

5200 block of Karen Ct: Wallet taken from vehicle.

1600 block of S. 4th St. W: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3700 block of N. Reserve St: Computer tablet taken from vehicle.

3100 block of South Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2600 block of Anthony Ln: Wallets taken from vehicle.

Spruce/N. 2nd St: Wallets taken from vehicle.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Standish Wy: License plate taken from vehicle.

600 block of Defoe St: Binoculars taken from vehicle.

W. Front St/W. Broadway: Cash taken from vehicle.

3000 block of South Ave. W: Firearm and other items taken from vehicle.

200 block of E. Front St: Misc. items taken from top of car.

1700 block of S. 11th St. W: Duffel bag taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

1200 block of 34th St: Front door damaged.

700 block of Gerald Ave: Vehicle tires slashed.

2300 block of Mount St: Vehicles vandalized.

300 block of Kiwanis St: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of Jefferson St: Glass door damaged.

3000 block of Expo Pkwy: Hotel room vandalized.

300 block of E. Kent St: Vehicle vandalized.

300 block of Bannack Ct: Vehicles damaged.

1000 block of Stephens Ave: Vehicle tire slashed.

3800 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle tire slashed.

900 block of W. Pine St: Vehicle windshield smashed.

3100 block of Great Northern Wy: Weight scale damaged.

3800 block of Brooks St: Storage shed vandalized.

3600 block of Stephens Ave: Vehicle tires slashed.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of N. 1st St. W: Table taken from alley.

300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Cash taken from casino machine.

1600 block of S. Higgins Ave: Animal mount taken.

1600 block of S. 3rd St. W: Shoplifting at grocery store.

3300 block of N. Reserve St: Bicycle taken.

100 block of Turner Ct: Bicycle taken.

Parsons Dr: Vehicle taken.

600 block of E. Broadway: Credit card taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

1500 block of Benton Ave: Vehicle taken.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Cell phone taken.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Bag taken.

Russell Park W/Russell St: Skateboard taken.

1100 block of 34th St: Firearm taken.

1500 block of S. 3rd St. W: Mail taken.

1000 block of W. Pine St: Security door damaged.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

2100 block of W. Broadway: Vehicle diagnostic scanner taken.

2000 block of Brooks St: Shoplifting at convenience store.

3600 block of N. Reserve St: Wallet taken.

2300 block of Strand Ave: Bicycle taken.

4300 block of Expressway: Vehicle taken.

2700 block of Radio Wy: Shoplifting at home improvement store.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Vehicle taken.

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

3600 block of American Wy: Rx Meds taken.

3300 block of Great Northern Ave: Bicycle taken.

5600 block of Gharrett St: Hunting rifle taken.

600 block of High Park Wy: Vehicle taken.

500 block of Adams St: Bicycle parts taken.

1200 block of 34th St: Cash taken from drop box.

1100 block of W. Broadway: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of McDonald Ave: Vehicle/trailer taken.

1300 block of Dakota St: Bicycle taken.

100 block of W. Front St: Credit card taken.

2400 block of N. Reserve St: Shoplifting at department store.

