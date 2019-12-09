Missoula police officers and firefighters used dry suits and a Taser on Saturday to bring a theft suspect back to shore from an island on the icy Clark Fork River, according to authorities.
Russell Dale Miller, 33, made his initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday, charged with tampering with evidence, theft, obstructing a peace officer and escape.
Missoula police on Dec. 7 responded to the Poverello Center, where a man reported Miller had stolen his duffel bag. An officer found Miller on a nearby street and ordered him to stop, but Miller continued on, according to charging documents filed Monday.
Miller ran across West Broadway and then behind Imagine Nation Brewery with officers in pursuit, according to charging documents. As he waded into the river toward the island, Miller began taking items out of the bag and tossed them in the water, charging documents state.
Missoula Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene to assist two police officers, who at this point had donned dry suits in order to reach Miller, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday.
Miller remained on the island for about an hour, wearing a white, sleeveless shirt and blue jeans, and had two knives, according to court records. When he eventually discarded the knives, police subdued him with a Taser and brought him back to shore.
"Back at jail he received dry clothing," Welsh said.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal on Monday set Miller's bail at $5,000. His next hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.