110819-atm-tm.jpg

Missoula police officers examine the ATM that someone set on fire at the First Security Bank near the corner of East Broadway and Madison Streets on Thursday afternoon. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Missoula police were investigating a Thursday morning fire and explosion at an ATM at the First Security Bank at East Broadway off Madison Street.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

A man in a gray minivan reportedly put something on the ATM, said Missoula Police Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh. "A witness described him as pouring some kind of fluid — they described it as a flammable liquid — onto the ATM, and that before driving away he threw some kind of ignition source onto the ATM and it exploded," said Welsh.

The vehicle has been located near the intersection of Pine and Ryman streets and two people have been detained, Welsh said.

This story will be updated.

