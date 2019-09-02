The Montana Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Missoula on Monday afternoon.
Missoula police officers responded at 4:40 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity in a dirt lot at the intersection of North Second and A Street just off Interstate 90, according to a release from the Missoula Police Department.
The caller reported suspected drug activity occurring in or near a recreational vehicle parked there.
You have free articles remaining.
"At one point during the encounter, shots were fired involving the responding officers," according to the release.
No officers were injured in the incident, said Detective Sgt, Travis Welsh. Police tape surrounded the lot Monday night. A white RV sat at the rear of the lot, its hood open, as investigators combed the area.
The investigation has been turned over to the Montana DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation.