Armed robbery suspect

Missoula police have released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a gas station on South Higgins Tuesday night. The image appears to show a man holding a handgun as the gas station employee works the register.

Missoula police are searching for an armed robbery suspect caught on surveillance camera at a gas station Tuesday night. 

The Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that the man brandished a handgun at the cashier while demanding money from the register at a gas station on the 2100 block of South Higgins Ave. 

MPD describes the suspect as having a gray "puffy" coat and a gray beanie with an orange logo and black pants.

Armed robbery suspect vehicle

Police believe the dark vehicle captured on a home security system was driven by an armed robbery suspect less than a minute after he left the gas station.

The man was reportedly seen headed toward the alley near the gas station after the incident. A home security system's video cameras captured a dark vehicle heading in the opposite direction from the gas station less than a minute after the reported stick-up. 

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call Missoula Police Det. Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.

