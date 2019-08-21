{{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Police Department is requesting assistance in helping locate Richard "Jersey" Siebert, according to a social media announcement from police.

Seibert is currently wanted for three counts of sexual assault of a minor, according to the City of Missoula Police Department's Facebook page.

Police request anyone who sees him to please call 9-1-1.

