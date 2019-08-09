Two men accused of armed robbery in Missoula nearly a week ago have drawn the attention of Flathead County law enforcement, and one remains on the run in a manhunt that began Thursday.
Lukas Davis, on the run, and Connor Waggener, apprehended Thursday, were two of the four people wanted in a search spanning Flathead County.
The pair was named in charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday, indicating their involvement in an armed robbery that took place at the YMCA parking lot in the early hours of Aug. 4.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office alerted residents Thursday morning in a Facebook post that it was searching the area around Marion for Davis, identifying him as a robbery suspect. That area has since been cleared for Davis, while a juvenile associated with him has been taken into custody, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Columbia Falls Police Department, also Thursday morning, wrote on Facebook that Connor Waggener had been apprehended, along with Cody Waggener, both suspects in an armed robbery that had taken place in Columbia Falls on Wednesday, according to the department.
According to the department's Facebook post, the Waggeners and another person, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, invited someone they knew into a vehicle outside the Domino's Pizza on Wednesday shortly after 5 p.m. Once the person was in the vehicle, they were reportedly held at gunpoint, told to give up all their cash and then pushed out of the car as the suspects drove away.
The allegations are strikingly similar to those of the Missoula armed robbery from a week ago. In that case, Ezra Bloom told Missoula police that he was in a car with Sundance Hill, Chancellor Martin, Davis and Connor Waggener when they suddenly held him at gunpoint, took all his money and jewelry and kicked him out of the vehicle.
Hill and Martin held police in a standoff for several hours before surrendering, according to charging documents. Hill, 19, remains jailed in Missoula County Detention Facility on $50,000 bail. Martin, also 19, posted his $10,000 bond on Tuesday.
Flathead County Undersheriff Wayne Dubois did not immediately return a call seeking further information Friday morning. Around noon Friday it appeared authorities were still searching for Davis.
Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said Friday charges against the suspects in Flathead County who are related to the Missoula robbery have been filed in court here.