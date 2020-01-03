The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner on Friday identified the man fatally stabbed on Jan. 1 as Benjamin Mousso, of the Hamilton area. He was 18.
Police were called to the 2000 block of South Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where Mousso had been stabbed multiple times, the Missoula Police Department said Thursday. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a second release Thursday that the department was investigating a self-defense claim by the person who stabbed Mousso. Welsh was not immediately available Friday for comment on the investigation's status.
Mousso's was one of four deaths in three different incidents in Missoula County on New Year's Day. Two Anaconda men snowmobiling in the Swan Valley were killed in an avalanche slide, while a 63-year-old Missoula man was killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 93 earlier that day.
"It's been a tough week," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Please be safe as we head into the weekend."