A Missoula teenager accused of forcing an underage girl into sexual acts in January signed a plea agreement with prosecutors this week in Missoula County District Court.
Keanu Holman, 18 when he was arrested in February, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, Montana's rape statute. As part of the plea agreement signed Oct. 23, Missoula prosecutors dismissed a second count of sexual intercourse without consent.
Holman was charged in February after a 14-year-old girl told authorities he arranged a meetup at the mall through social media in January. Employees there told the two to move along after they began kissing on a bench outside. From there, Holman reportedly led the girl behind the movie theater area and initiated intercourse.
Then, the girl told authorities, Holman tried forcing her to give him oral sex, despite her telling him "no" several times. He ignored her refusals until she stood up and left, according to charging documents.
Holman has been jailed on $100,000 bond since his arrest. Prosecutors requested the high bond because Holman and the 14-year-old had specifically discussed their ages over social media before meeting in person.
In the plea agreement, Missoula prosecutors recommend a five-year term with the Montana Department of Corrections, which will determine whether Holman is to be placed in state prison, an in-house correctional program or community supervision.
Holman's sentencing has been set for Nov. 20.