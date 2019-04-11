{{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mistrial has been declared in Spokane for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a nephew of Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

The Spokesman-Review reports that a judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of 24-year-old John Radavich.

Reasons for the mistrial were not immediately announced. The trial began on Wednesday.

Radavich is charged with killing 35-year-old Robert Tester on Sept. 5, 2016.

Tester was stabbed and beaten to death at his home near Spangle, a small town just south of Spokane.

The case remained unsolved for months until Dec. 26, 2016, when Radavich allegedly called a friend in Texas and admitted to killing Tester.

The defense contends that Radavich went to the home because Robert Tester had abused a 17-year-old girl whom Radavich had dated. 

