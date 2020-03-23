Montana high court: Free jail inmates if doable

The Montana Supreme Court has told judges in municipal and county justice courts to release inmates if possible and conduct hearings virtually as the judiciary ratchets up its part in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The courts have largely continued without flinching at the coronavirus pandemic, although all parts of the criminal justice system are taking precautions as Montana’s COVID-19 case count climbs, particularly in large urban judicial districts. County clerks are taking measures to protect their staff by limiting face time with the public. Law enforcement is scaling back who gets taken to jail and who can be released after a citation. The Missoula County public defender’s office last week filed between 40 and 50 motions to release clients in custody, according to regional deputy Jennifer Streano. Roughly half were released, Streano said.

Friday’s memo, issued by Chief Justice Mike McGrath, asks city and county court judges to review jail rosters and “release, without bond, as many prisoners as you are able, especially those being held for non-violent offenses.”

“Due to the confines of these facilities, it will be virtually impossible to contain the spread of the virus,” McGrath wrote.