Montana law enforcement leaders decry George Floyd killing, use of force

Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford on Monday decried not only Chauvin's actions but those of the three officers who stood by while Floyd was pinned down.

"There is no justification for the actions of the now-former officer, nor for the failure of the other officers at the scene to intervene, that resulted in Mr. Floyd’s tragic death," Crawford said in an emailed statement to the Missoulian. "Our organization values the sanctity of human life and the importance of treating all persons with dignity and respect and this act was none of that."

At a press conference on Monday, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Floyd's death "should not have happened" and acknowledged the public's right to protest was "encouraged." But Linder condemned the destruction that's ripped through major cities across the United States.

"Our concern, especially in law enforcement is what’s going on, the devastation, the destruction and the crimes and criminal activity that’s going on right now that’s just totally unacceptable," Linder said. "I think for the most part those of us in law enforcement, you know, the way that officer, or even those other officers acted, is not what we are, especially here in Montana, you know, let alone Yellowstone County or Billings. I think that that’s very, very clear.”