KALISPELL — A 43-year-old Montana man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of beating a man to death with a cement brick in Kalispell.

The Flathead Beacon reports that Leigh G. Medina entered the plea to a deliberate homicide charge in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Medina is accused of beating 67-year-old Paul David Kellenberger to death at a Kalispell home on July 15. Charging documents offered no insight as to a motive in the killing.

Medina, who remains in custody, is expected to stand trial later this year.

If convicted, Medina could spend the rest of his life in prison.

