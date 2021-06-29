Montana man who shot into crowd at Idaho bar sent to prison

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Montana man who pleaded guilty to firing into a crowd at a northern Idaho bar last year has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Austin L. Sherper, 25, of Whitefish, Montana, pleaded guilty in April to seven felonies including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, The Coeur d'Alene Press reported. Prosecutors said he shot 10 times at a crowd outside a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho bar after security staffers told him he wasn't allowed inside. Two people were grazed by the bullets and treated at a nearby hospital.

First District Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Sherper on Monday to 15 years in prison for each felony, but said the prison terms would be served at the same time and that he would be eligible for parole after serving at least five years in prison.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill around 9 p.m. on July 11, 2020. According to court documents, a man later identified as Sherper had earlier had an altercation with security staffers at the bar, who told him he was no longer allowed inside.

Prosecutors said Sherper returned to the bar in a truck and fired at people gathered outside.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0