SHELBY — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in an incident that occurred in Toole County in northern Montana.
The Toole County Sheriff's Office says the incident Monday began when deputies were called to a residence in the small town of Kevin, north of Shelby. They found a dead man, now identified as 43-year-old Kevin resident Jeromy W. Bryant.
Police say that another man had taken a female at gunpoint from the Kevin residence to his home in Shelby where the suspect barricaded himself with the female hostage.
The female hostage was eventually released but police say the suspect opened fire from inside the residence. Officers returned fire and found the man dead. He was identified as 50-year-old Richard A. Moench of Shelby.
The incident remains under investigation.