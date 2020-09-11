Montana prisoner dies in Boulder facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man in his 80s serving 12 consecutive life terms in prison died Wednesday in a Boulder facility run by the Montana Department of Corrections.

According to the DOC's Deaths in Custody report, Richard Arthur Sandrock died Sept. 9 at the Riverside Special Needs Unit. The department no longer discloses further information, such as preliminary findings on the cause of death.

The Jefferson County coroner was not immediately available Friday.

Sandrock was 62 when he was sentenced to prison in December 2002. A Cascade County District Court judge sentenced him to 12 consecutive life terms in prison, followed by three consecutive 100-year terms for rape and two 10-year terms for witness tampering after he was convicted of sexually abusing two Great Falls girls over a seven-year period. Sandrock had claimed he was the son of God and told the girls they were his wives.