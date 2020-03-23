Montana Supreme Court to city, county judges: Release inmates if possible

“The court is open,” Holloway said. “Call us, find out what your options are. We’re still here to help with orders of protection and other matters that are pending before the court.”

Holloway said Monday it was important to begin making these adjustments last week so the court system can continue without any hiccups.

“It’s a foundation of our society to keep order,” Holloway said. “If the courts aren’t operating, then I think you have people who will ignore the law. We can delay a certain amount of hearings but we still have to hold people accountable.”

Streano, chief of the Missoula public defender’s office, said many of the motions to release defendants have been unopposed, but are heard by judges on a case-by-case basis, rather than a single release order across many cases. In some cases, however, Streano said some judges have been reluctant to release inmates, even when the defense and prosecutors agree on the defendant's release.

Streano said about only a quarter of people represented by public defenders are older than 60, one of the indicators of someone at a high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus. Certain pre-existing medical conditions are also a red flag.