The Missoula Police Department on Friday named two officers who responded to a drug activity call in which the suspect was shot and killed.
Officers Chris Proper and Eric Weber have been on administrative leave with pay since the shooting, Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a statement. Proper and Weber have been with the department three and five years, respectively.
The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Body cam footage appeared to show Steven Gill, the 35-year-old man who died in the shooting, had a weapon when Proper and Weber approached his RV on A Street and North Second, according to MPD's statement.
"Interviews with the officers indicate that they felt threatened by Mr. Gill's actions," according to MPD.
You have free articles remaining.
Welsh said the officers' leave is "pending further information" as the investigation is ongoing. It is a common practice of the department to put officers on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting.
Missoula District Court records dating back 15 years show Gill had previously been in physical conflict with Missoula officers and was under investigation for drug possession as recently as June. A neighbor on A Street also said he and other residents had previously complained to police about drug activity in the area.
Gill's obituary states he was born in Missoula, and was a proud father to his daughter.