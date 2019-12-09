The 47-year-old Missoula woman who authorities say admitted to breaking into a man's home and fatally stabbing him in the chest while he was sleeping has been ordered to undergo a 60-day stay at the Montana State Hospital for a mental evaluation.
Nancy Leann Wright is charged with deliberate homicide in the death of 42-year-old Phillip Benjamin, her neighbor at the Parkside Village apartments near Stephens Avenue South and Higgins Avenue on Nov. 3.
On Dec. 4, Wright's public defense attorney, Joan Burbridge, filed a motion in Missoula District Court asking her client to undergo a mental health evaluation. Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta ordered Wright be committed to the hospital for a period not exceeding 60 days, during which she will be evaluated for a mental disorder or developmental disablement, according to the Dec. 5 filing.
Wright was arrested Nov. 12 after breaking into someone else's apartment in the same complex, sitting down in their living room and smoking a cigarette, according to charging documents. When she was taken into custody for the Nov. 12 trespassing, detectives asked her about a break-in at Benjamin's apartment a week earlier. She responded by saying, "I killed him," prosecutors wrote in her charging documents.
Excerpts from Wright's interview with detectives show she was under stress, but had trouble explaining why.
"I feel like I'm running for my life," she told a detective. Asked to explain why, she said, "I do not know … I cannot tell you something I do not know."
On Nov. 13, a family member of Wright's told detectives Wright had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, severe depression, anxiety and PTSD as long as they had known each other, according to court filings. The woman added Wright had gone off her medication several months earlier.
Vannatta's Dec. 5 order states another hearing could be set to determine a longer commitment to the state hospital if additional time is needed to complete Wright's evaluation.