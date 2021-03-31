'My soul is lighter': Serial killer's death brings closure

Duncan maintained in court that he took Shasta to the restaurant, located a few miles from where he killed her family, with the intent of returning her to authorities. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2008.

Shasta Groene, now in her mid-20s, issued a written statement following Duncan's death.

"For so long I have been struggling with hate towards that man. Today, I woke up feeling like my soul was finally free," the statement said. "I hope other people affected by Joseph Duncan were able to wake up feeling the same way."

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in Idaho, which conducted the investigation, also released a statement.

"In May of 2005, the Groene Family of Kootenai County, living in the Wolf Lodge Bay area, was brutally victimized by a serial killer passing through our community. The family was stalked, attacked and tortured," the statement said. "It was one of the worst tragedies Idaho has ever seen."

Following his conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997. Duncan pleaded guilty and received a life sentence.

"The sun is brighter today, and my soul is lighter," Anthony's mother, Diana, said in a statement this week.