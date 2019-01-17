ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Florence man with a violent criminal record in Ravalli County went on a shooting rampage Tuesday in Northern California that left one 93-year-old woman dead, another man injured and a police dog shot.
Stanley Stepanski III, 48, was shot and killed by deputies after his pickup crashed on I-80.
The Placer County (California) Sheriff’s Office said Stepanski had no known connection to the area or any of the victims. It was uncertain how long he had been in the area or what the motive for the shooting may been.
According to the Sacramento Bee, Stepanski was seen brandishing a weapon and firing shots at people, homes, businesses and vehicles in seven different areas in Placer County starting in the small community of Newcastle. The spree began at about 7 p.m. In Penryn, he shot and killed 93-year-old Mary Toste as she was standing in her door.
Stepanski was killed in a gun battle with law enforcement officers after the truck he was driving crashed into a center divide about one hour later. A police dog named Eros that was initially deployed in an attempt to subdue Stepanski was shot, but it is expected to survive.
The incident occurred about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Stepanski was arrested twice in 2017 in Ravalli County on felony charges that involved violence.
In December 2017, he was arrested for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and reckless driving after he hit a man hard enough to knock him out following a confrontation at a Florence bar.
Those charges were reduced to misdemeanors and later dismissed.
Stepanski was arrested again in September after he fought with his mother after she refused to give him money. The charging affidavit said he kicked down her bedroom door and yelled at her until she relented and gave him her keys and ATM card.
He returned a few minutes later with a hunting rifle and pointed it under his chin while threatening to kill himself. His mother told an officer “I thought he was going to kill me.”
Those charges were also reduced misdemeanors. He was fined $285 and ordered to complete an anger management course. Court records said he paid the fine, but did not complete the course.
Ravalli County Deputy Attorney Angela Wetzsteon said the charges were reduced after Stepanski’s mother recanted.
“She didn’t want anything done,” Wetzsteon said. “The other case was a bar fight. It would have difficult to prove serious bodily injury had occurred.”
In 2008, Stepanski was charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor assault and attempted theft after an off-duty Missoula police officer spotted him shoplifting in Florence grocery store. After the 6’3”, 300 pound Stepanski approached the officer in a threatening manner, he pulled a handgun from his ankle holster and then kicked Stepanski in the stomach.
Stepanski ran away and was captured later. He was committed to Montana Department of Corrections for 13 months.
His first felony arrest occurred in May 2005 after Stepanski attempted to outrun a sheriff’s deputy on the Eastside Highway. During the chase, Stepanski turned off his lights and forced vehicles off the road. When stopped, a deputy had to deploy pepper spray multiple times after Stepanski reached toward a pants pocket where he had a pair of brass knuckles.
He was arrested at gun point.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said deputies performed a welfare check on his mother after getting word on the shooting.
“We don’t have any information on how he ended up in California,” Holton said.
Following the 2008 conviction, Ravalli County District Judge Jeffrey Langton said Stepanski already had four DUI convictions.
At the time, Langton said Stepanski appeared to have a long-term history of problematic drinking.
“The Defendant does not have a history of violence, but does appear to act aggressively when is drinking heavily,” Langton wrote in 2008.