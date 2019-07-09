The Missoula man accused of causing a crash that killed two people on a shuttle back to Missoula from the now-defunct Testicle Festival is set to go to trial in October.
James Bayford's trial date had been delayed at least six times prior to Tuesday's hearing, at which Missoula County District Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps set the three-day trial to begin Oct. 18.
"We've got to get this case resolved," Deschamps told attorneys on Tuesday. "I don't know how long he's been in jail but it's been a long time."
County jail records show Bayford was booked into the detention center on Aug. 5, 2017; he was 42 then.
Bayford is accused of jerking the steering wheel of a shuttle transporting festival-goers back to Missoula. The vehicle overturned; 33-year-old Vanessa Anderson and 36-year-old Donny Barlow died as a result of the crash.
Benjamin Darrow, Bayford's attorney, told Deschamps he has been conducting witness interviews and collecting evidence since taking the case over last fall. He said Tuesday that Bayford was asleep on the floor when the the crash took place.
A pretrial conference is set for Oct. 8.