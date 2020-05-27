Officials identify man killed in Flathead County standoff
Officials identify man killed in Flathead County standoff

KALISPELL — Flathead County officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Sunday evening during a standoff with law enforcement officers who responded to a disturbance at a residence between Kila and Marion.

Sheriff Brian Heino said shots were fired from the residence when officers arrived at about 7 p.m. Sunday and a SWAT team was called.

After a few hours, Anthony D. Grove, 52, fired a gun at officers who returned fire, killing Grove. No officers were injured.

Three officers are on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated by the Missoula County sheriff's office and the Lake County coroner's office, Heino said Tuesday.

