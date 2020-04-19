Officials issue masks for prisoners; Shelby prison backs off waiver requirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Outside the gates at Crossroads Correctional Center, a for-profit private prison in Toole County, the coronavirus outbreak has been especially pronounced, accounting for half of the state's nine COVID-19-related deaths.

The prison, operated by CoreCivic, has not seen a positive case yet, according to a company spokesman. It is one of the largest employers in the region, with more than 170 employees from the town of Shelby and the adjacent counties, a region known as the Golden Triangle for its strong wheat production.

Until recently, CoreCivic required inmates to sign a waiver in order to receive a face mask, which held the company harmless of any claims related to the masks. Ryan Gustin, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, said this week the company did away with the waiver on April 10.

"It was not the intent of the previous form to require inmates and detainees to relinquish all rights related to COVID-19," Gustin said in an email. "The use of the original form has been discontinued since Friday afternoon (April 10). Inmates and detainees are only required to initial documentation evidencing they were issued a mask."