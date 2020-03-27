Officials: One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Browning

One man was killed in a standoff in Browning on Wednesday, according to Glacier County and tribal law enforcement officials.

Glacier County Commissioner Michael DesRosier disclosed the incident Friday when speaking with the Missoulian about a recently installed plan to furlough roughly half of the county's employees, including law enforcement. Just hours after the plan was put in place, deputies were called out to Browning for the standoff with the man, where Blackfeet and federal law enforcement were already on scene, DesRosier said.

"He was eventually shot and killed," DesRosier said.

A Glacier County sheriff's captain declined to release the name on Friday pending the coroner's investigation. Law enforcement agencies have likewise not disclosed which agency shot and killed the man.

Lt. Howard Lee with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services on Friday confirmed the incident took place on March 25 but was unable to comment further as the investigation is ongoing. The incident that led to the standoff was not immediately available Friday but Lee said law enforcement would provide additional details following an investigation.