The two months since Montana Highway Patrol Wade Palmer was severely wounded in one of two midnight shootings outside Missoula has "been a marathon," Lindsey Palmer said Wednesday at a press conference live-streamed from Utah.
Linsday Palmer, law enforcement officials and Utah doctors all spoke Wednesday morning in a prelude to the trooper's return to Montana from the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he has been under critical care and steadily recovering from gunshot wounds to the head, face and neck.
Lindsey Palmer, who was first to take the mic in the live feed from the Montana Highway Patrol's Facebook page, thanked those whose medical care has gotten Palmer over the initial hurdles and ready for the road ahead.
"You gave us the fighting chance we needed to get through this," she said. "The future is brighter today than when we first landed in Utah."
Palmer's wounds included a penetrating traumatic brain injury to the left side of the brain, said Dr. Ramesh Grandhi, University of Utah Health neurosurgeon, one member of the team of medical staff attending Palmer in recent weeks.
"For right-handed people, your speech comes from the left side of your brain," Grandhi said. "By the time he came to Utah, he had suffered. … Our job was to ensure that he was treated in a timely fashion to prevent further brain injury."
Palmer is not currently able to speak, but Grandhi said he appears to be able to understand what he is told, and recognize people in the room around him.
Dr. John Speed said after weeks of intensive care, Palmer will now be able to continue his rehabilitation at home.
"Trooper Palmer has made remarkable progress," he said. "I'm just very happy to see this day come and look forward to seeing the progress he continues to make with support at home."
Utah law enforcement, who have stood guard over Palmer's room and provided support to the Palmer family since their stay in Utah began, received a healthy helping of praise from Linsday Palmer and Montana brass, Attorney General Tim Fox and MHP Col. Tom Butler.
Fox said that support system was also extended to Casey Blanchard, who was shot eight times in the spree and also transported to the Utah hospital.
"That's gone on now for many months," Fox said.
Palmer had located the suspect's vehicle on Highway 93 North shortly after midnight on March 15 when gunfire opened on his patrol vehicle. An hour earlier, three people had been shot — one man, 28-year-old Shelley Hays, was killed, and a mother and son wounded — on Expressway west of Missoula, sending law enforcement scrambling into the county in search of the shooter.
Palmer's plane is expected to land in Missoula shortly after 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to view the motorcade escorting Palmer along Broadway to Providence St. Patrick Hospital at 2 p.m. before he is transported to his home in Stevensville.
— This story will be updated.