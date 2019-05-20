A Lake County man arrested in downtown Missoula Friday is alleged to have attacked multiple people with a knife in three separate incidents.
Sheldon Vernon Hameline, 38, is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, all felonies.
The first report came from a bicyclist who reported a man swung what appeared to be a box cutter at him, tearing into his jacket as he rode by the man near intersection of Orange and Pine streets.
Missoula police were unable to immediately find the man, but less than two hours later received reports a man brandishing a knife at people. By that point, the man, identified by police as Hameline, had been disarmed by a citizen and was still at the downtown scene of the second call to police.
One man who spoke with law enforcement said Hameline had tried to stab him when he didn't have a cigarette to offer Hameline, while the other said Hameline came up and put the knife to his neck and face while talking incoherently.
Hameline had to be medically cleared before booking due to his level of intoxication, according to court documents. He appeared to be asleep in his booking photo.
Represented by a public defender on Monday, Hameline also appeared on a warrant from Lake County regarding a methamphetamine case there. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set his bail at $25,000, and ordered he be subject to pre-trial release supervision if he is released.