Police: Nude man arrested after driving into grocery store

"I had just walked through the side doors when he crashed through the front doors," witness Natasha Woolworth said. "He went through the store and someone said he chased a guy down an aisle. It was very scary and just awful."

The driver had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

The suspect's vehicle, a white 1995 Chevrolet Lumina, was later found crashed into a trailer across the highway. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after discovering the vehicle, police received a report of a nude male running down the hallway of a retirement home that was adjacent to the abandoned vehicle. Officers found the man about one block west of the home and detained him.

Employees at the retirement home said they were able to identify the man and said that he had a relationship with a resident. It was determined after a short investigation that the nude male was the driver of the vehicle that crashed through the Super 1 Foods, police said.

The police report says the male showed signs of drug impairment at the time of his arrest.

