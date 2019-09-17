{{featured_button_text}}
A bullet ripped through the window of this home on the 2600 block of Garland Drive around 4 a.m. Monday morning. Several more bullet holes peppered the house and a yellow Dodge car parked in front of the home, as well as an adjacent residence. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Local law enforcement officers are still looking to shed light on a Monday morning drive-by shooting in a neighborhood at the foot of the South Hills.

Missoula Detective Sgt. Rick Stevenson said Tuesday police are still seeking suspects in the incident that targeted a vehicle and home on the 2600-block of Garland Drive. He said at this point the home appears to have been targeted and public safety in general does not seem to be at risk.

"It doesn't appear to be a random issue," he said.

Stevenson said police are not yet releasing what type of firearm was used in the shooting, although he said investigators so far believe that only one gun was used. 

Garland Shooting 3

A stray bullet from a drive-by shooting Monday morning pierced the exterior wall of Debbie and Brian Lee's Garland Drive home and came to rest in a book. No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon and police are still searching for suspects, Detective Sgt. Rick Stevenson said.

The shooting left the home with bullet holes to the large front window, as well as the siding and the garage door. A yellow Dodge car parked in front of the house was also peppered with gunfire. At least one adjacent residence was struck by bullets that pierced the wall and ground to a halt in a book along the home's exterior wall. 

No one was reported injured at the home targeted around 4 a.m. Monday, nor was anyone hurt in the other residence. Neighbors who spoke with the Missoulian on Monday described the neighborhood as family-friendly and safe, with Meadow Hill Middle School and several day care centers within a few blocks.

