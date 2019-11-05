{{featured_button_text}}
The Polson Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for John Andrew Winkler, 43.

Winkler is described as white; 6 feet, 1 inch tall; 276 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Polson Police Department alert, Winkler "is suicidal and has mental health issues, could show violent tendencies and hallucinate due to him not taking medicine."

Winkler was last seen wearing a white, red, and black %-shirt with red pajama bottoms, according to police. He left in a dark green 1998 Dodge Caravan with Montana plate 157964E; destination unknown.

Anyone with information about Winkler or his whereabouts is asked to contact Polson Police at 406-883-7301, option 1; or call 911.

