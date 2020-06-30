Prison officials: Few meet state's criteria for early release during pandemic

"We have a structure in place where they’ve defined those cases that they would choose and would like to review and consider for early release but what we’re finding is that there’s not as many of those types of cases we’ve identified as we’d hoped there would be," Michael said.

Later in the briefing Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, pointed out other states have conducted blanket releases of inmates who are high-risk to COVID-19 and asked what difference prohibits Montana from doing the same. Michael said he had not been tracking other states, but added Montana law may require more of inmates before the parole board turns them loose.

"People are not staying in prison because we are limited in our ability to manage them in the community," Michael said. "This is a challenge that's bordered on the laws that drive who makes the decision on releases from our prison system."

Michael did say he had been contacting parole board chair Annette Carter about revising what in-house programming can be deferred in favor of early releases for high-risk inmates.