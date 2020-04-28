Prison officials sue Cascade County judge to stop inmate transfers

State prison officials last week petitioned the Montana Supreme Court to halt a Cascade County judge's order to move convicted inmates from the county jail to state prison facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A month ago, the Montana Department of Corrections said it was suspending the transfer of inmates between facilities, a move later solidified by Gov. Steve Bullock's April 1 directive, in an effort to block the coronavirus from inhabiting prisons and jails around the state.
The Department of Corrections has so far reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three are among staff whose locations are withheld to protect employee privacy, while two people in DOC custody have tested positive at the Gallatin County Re-Entry Center. Infections have been reported at the Yellowstone County Detention Center, the Gallatin County Re-Entry Center and another DOC-contracted facility, the START facility in Anaconda, according to last week's court filings from the DOC.
On April 24, Montana State Prison warden Lynn Guyer and Montana Women's Prison warden Jennie Hansen filed a petition with the state Supreme Court asking justices to void Cascade County Judge Elizabeth Best's orders earlier this month to transfer eight inmates from the county jail to prison or other Department of Corrections facilities. On the same day, the Supreme Court issued an order temporarily stopping the transfers, which had been set to begin on April 27, and allowed 20 days for Best and Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki to respond to the petition.
In the petition, the Department of Corrections officials ask the Supreme Court to rule on the same merits it did two weeks ago, when Disability Rights Montana and the ACLU of Montana had petitioned the high court to release state inmates who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. In that case, the Supreme Court ruled Bullock's instruction to correctional facilities "best addresses the current crisis." Moving inmates out of the Cascade County jail would have been beyond Best's authority in the judicial branch, attorneys for the corrections department argued.
The inmates subject to Best's transfer order had been sentenced to custody of the Department of Corrections, but remained housed at the Cascade County Detention Center, which sits over capacity by 50-100 inmates on any given day, the Great Falls Tribune reported in early March.
The corrections department said in Friday's filing that placing inmates in prisons or contracted facilities requires a specialized screening process to evaluate treatment needs.
