Prison officials sue Cascade County judge to stop inmate transfers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State prison officials last week petitioned the Montana Supreme Court to halt a Cascade County judge's order to move convicted inmates from the county jail to state prison facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A month ago, the Montana Department of Corrections said it was suspending the transfer of inmates between facilities, a move later solidified by Gov. Steve Bullock's April 1 directive, in an effort to block the coronavirus from inhabiting prisons and jails around the state.

The Department of Corrections has so far reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three are among staff whose locations are withheld to protect employee privacy, while two people in DOC custody have tested positive at the Gallatin County Re-Entry Center. Infections have been reported at the Yellowstone County Detention Center, the Gallatin County Re-Entry Center and another DOC-contracted facility, the START facility in Anaconda, according to last week's court filings from the DOC.