The New York man who twice lied to FBI agents regarding online conversations about wanting to join ISIS was sentenced Friday to nearly five years in federal prison.
Fabjan Alameti, 21, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on two counts of making false statements to federal agents regarding terrorism; he pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
Alameti drew the scrutiny of federal authorities last year, when he began engaging with pro-ISIS social media accounts and watching videos of terrorist activities, Assistant U.S. District Attorney Jeff Starnes said during Friday's hearing. In New York, FBI agents approached Alameti, who denied expressing any desire to join ISIS.
Alameti eventually moved to Montana, where he believed it would be easier to purchase a firearm, according to charging documents.
FBI Special Agent Matthew Deurmeier testified Friday his office in Montana was contacted in March by its counterpart in New York after Alameti moved to Bozeman. As Alameti continued messaging back and forth with an undercover FBI agent he believed was another ISIS supporter, agents interviewed him again in Bozeman earlier this year. During that interview, Alameti said he had never talked about traveling overseas to join ISIS forces and harm Americans.
A week later, agents arrested Alameti at a shooting range, immediately after he took hold of a firearm.
Since taking a plea agreement with prosecutors and entering guilty pleas to lying to federal authorities, Alameti has spent most of his time at Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby. Deurmeier testified Friday an inmate at the Shelby prison came forward in October with information about Alameti.
Alameti had asked the inmate if he could locate firearms and explosives, "almost immediately after going into the housing unit," Deurmeier said.
In November, prison staff conducted a routine inspection in every cell, finding an ISIS flag drawn on Alameti's wall, pro-ISIS notes and messages such as "F--k the USA" written in books, and a razor blade tucked in the cover of another book checked out by Alameti.
This finding came after Alameti had written a letter of responsibility to U.S. Chief District Judge of Montana, Dana Christensen. In the letter, Alameti minimized his beliefs and claimed "All of this has been a mistake," Christensen said.
Christensen, making clear he acknowledged Alameti's freedoms of religion and speech, appeared disappointed Friday with Alameti's continued rhetoric about harming Americans while playing a different tune for the judge.
"At the same time he was authoring that letter to me, he was in custody writing 'F--k the USA, Death to America,' etcetera, etcetera," Christensen said.
As part of his sentence, Christensen was direct with Alameti in noting it constituted a lifetime ban on firearms, ammunition and destructive devices. The sentence includes 57 months, or 4.75 years, in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.