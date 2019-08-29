The Missoula County Sheriff's office has released the names of the two people whose bodies were discovered in separate places on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Robert Louis Foshag, 59, of Missoula was discovered in an irrigation ditch off South Fourth Street West.
An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted by the Missoula City Police Detective Division. The official cause and manner of death has yet to be released by the Montana State Crime Lab Medical Examiner.
Jeremiah Colin Spotted Blanket, a 34-year-old St. Ignatius resident, was discovered in a field near Pulp Mill Road and Mullan Road west of Missoula. A separate investigation is being conducted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division. Again, the official cause and manner of death has yet to be released by the Montana State Crime Lab Medical Examiner.
No evidence currently connects these two investigations, according to Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott, but anyone with information on either individual is urged to contact the Missoula City Police Department at 406-552-6300 for Detective Bob Franke, or the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4810 for Detective Mike Sunderland.