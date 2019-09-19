The man killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in Missoula had refused to give up his firearm when police responded to his recreational vehicle for drug activity, new court filings show.
Steven Cole Gill, 35, was identified as the man killed in a Sept. 2 encounter with police on Missoula's Northside.
A search warrant application and the receipt of that search filed in Missoula County District Court this week by an agent with the Montana Department of Justice, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting, provide new details into the shooting.
A spokesman for the Department of Justice had no further comment on the investigation on Thursday.
The search warrant focused on Gill’s 1983 RV, which had been parked in a residential lot near A Street and North Second Street for more than a month, according to neighbors who previously spoke with the Missoulian.
The narrative used to bolster the search warrant states the officers, previously identified by the Missoula Police Department as officers Chris Proper and Eric Weber, responded to the area for reports of drug activity at 4:55 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Gill first provided them with a false name, Steven J. Phillips, which they asked dispatch to verify at 5:07 p.m. According to Wednesday's court filings, the name "did not return valid." Court records described the following:
At 5:12 p.m., Proper reported, presumably over radio communications, "shots fired, one down."
At 5:13 p.m., Proper began chest compressions.
At 5:14 p.m., Proper advised a woman was on the ground in handcuffs.
Missoula Patrol Sgt. Pat Erbacher arrived on scene also at 5:14 p.m. He noted Gill's body appeared to have been moved from the bathroom to the larger living area, according to court filings. He also noted a revolver in the toilet, "barrel up."
According to court records, Proper and Weber described the shooting to Erbacher this way:
"The male was holding a gun, which the officers attempted to remove by force. They were unsuccessful and both shot the male, later identified as Steven Gill."
Proper and Weber have both been placed on administrative leave while state law enforcement conducts its investigation, as is standard practice by MPD. The woman whose name is included in court documents has not been charged in connection with the incident.
A subsequent search of the RV produced a .357 revolver; three fired .40-caliber cartridge cases; an nondescript bullet; a black container holding a "tarry substance"; a bag containing syringes and a book; two cell phones; $455 cash; a $200 personal check; and a few articles of clothing.
Gill had been under investigation for drug possession earlier this year, according to Missoula District Court documents. He also had been charged in 2004 with assaulting a police officer.