{{featured_button_text}}
053019 guns-1-tm.jpg

U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme announces a drop in violent crimes due to Project Safe Neighborhoods, which was launched last May, during a press conference with the involved agencies at the U.S. Attorney's office in Missoula on Wednesday. Violent crimes in Missoula County decreased 18.5% over the last year, after a 49% surge due to methamphetamine, according to law enforcement officials.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Violent crime in Missoula County declined in the last 12 months, aligning with the starting point of a new multi-agency law enforcement initiative.

U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme said at a news conference Wednesday that since the Project Safe Neighborhoods launched last May, murder, robberies and aggravated assaults in Missoula County decreased 18.5%. That's after a 49% increase from 2011 to 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with fellow Project Safe Neighborhoods agencies — including the Missoula County Attorney's Office, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and the Montana Attorney General's Office — issued an update on the initiative at a news conference Wednesday. In the last year, each agency has been direct about the source of violent crime: methamphetamine. 

"We think we can disrupt and dismantle that supply," Alme told reporters. "But we also need demand reduction."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0