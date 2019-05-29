Violent crime in Missoula County declined in the last 12 months, aligning with the starting point of a new multi-agency law enforcement initiative.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme said at a news conference Wednesday that since the Project Safe Neighborhoods launched last May, murder, robberies and aggravated assaults in Missoula County decreased 18.5%. That's after a 49% increase from 2011 to 2017.
The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with fellow Project Safe Neighborhoods agencies — including the Missoula County Attorney's Office, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and the Montana Attorney General's Office — issued an update on the initiative at a news conference Wednesday. In the last year, each agency has been direct about the source of violent crime: methamphetamine.
"We think we can disrupt and dismantle that supply," Alme told reporters. "But we also need demand reduction."
— This story will be updated.