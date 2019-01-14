An investigation by Missoula school and law enforcement authorities is underway at Sentinel High School after a loaded magazine from a handgun was located on school grounds Monday.
The school went under lockdown procedure around 8:30 a.m. Monday after a construction worker reportedly found the magazine in a hallway. Students were released shortly after noon to allow law enforcement and school staff to conduct a more comprehensive search of the school grounds. As of early Monday afternoon, no firearm had been located.
Students appeared calm as they trickled off school grounds around noon.
“At the beginning [the lockdown was] a little tense,” Sentinel Senior Kaylee Smith said, “but after a while, everyone calmed down.”
Logan Fischer, a junior, said the other students in his classroom were relaxed, too, despite not knowing exactly what was happening.
“I was just trying to be calm,” said Julie Vetter, a mom who was standing across the street from Sentinel waiting for her son. “I feel bad because every student and staff member is going to have to process this.”
She said the trauma from Monday’s incident stems simply from the unknown.
“In the moment, you don’t know what’s happening,” she said.
Hatton Littman, a spokeswoman for the school district, said at noon there are no leads regarding who brought the magazine to school. She said construction workers and students access the school, which will be under construction for the coming year, all the time.
Construction did not hinder lockdown procedures in any way, she added.
Littman said school officials were working in concert with law enforcement. Because the school district has a no-weapons policy, law enforcement is always contacted because there may be criminal repercussions as well as school-imposed discipline.
On its Facebook page, the school district announced all afternoon and evening activities at the school had been canceled.