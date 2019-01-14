Sentinel High School is in a lockdown procedure Monday morning after a construction worker reportedly found a magazine of ammunition and turned it in to school officials.
Missoula County Public Schools notified parents Monday morning after a loaded magazine for a handgun was found on the ground in a hallway at Sentinel High School, according to notifications shared with the Missoulian.
The magazine was reportedly found on the east side of the building around 8:30 a.m. Officials searched the area for a weapon and the source of the ammunition while Missoula police maintained a perimeter around the campus.
The lockdown procedures mean "no one in, no one out," Missoula County Public Schools posted on their Facebook page.
Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said no firearm had been found as the lockdown remained in place. He told reporters at the school Monday that a construction worker found the magazine.
Students will remain in their first period classrooms until the lockdown is cleared, school officials said. While the item found was originally identified as a "clip," school officials later issued a statement to identify the item found as a magazine.
— This story will be updated.