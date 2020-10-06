Shelby prison: More COVID-19 cases among staff

The private prison near Shelby on Monday confirmed additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after a second round of testing last week.
CoreCivic, which operates Crossroads Correctional Center in Toole County, said a week ago 26 inmates and three employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus during its first round of "targeted testing" on Sept. 24 and 25. In coordination with the Toole County Health Department and the Montana Department of Corrections, 196 tests were administered in that round.
Another eight cases were confirmed among staff in a second round of testing on Sept. 29 and 30, CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin said in an email on Monday. Sixty-six tests were administered.
Last week's new cases make 17 confirmed cases among Crossroads Correctional Center staff.
Support Local Journalism
"Of these cases, five employees have recovered from the virus and have been medically cleared to return to work," Gustin said. "Any of our employees that have not yet returned to work are recovering at home and are in regular communication with their healthcare providers."
The Montana Department of Corrections COVID-19 Response page online lists 17 staff confirmed with the virus at the Shelby prison, but only 18 inmates. Spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said the DOC website only provides information about inmates who are under the jurisdiction of the DOC. Those confirmed cases beyond the 18 state inmates are incarcerated on federal crimes, Bright said.
Bright told the Missoulian in an email last week that no inmates were transferred from the Shelby prison to other state facilities in the two weeks before the outbreak at Crossroads Correctional Center.
In August, the legislative audit division told a state legislative oversight committee it had found Montana holds a greater percentage of its inmates in contract facilities — like the Shelby prison — than any other state in the country. Crossroads Correction Center's bed capacity is 664.
A call to the Toole County Health Department seeking information about possible community spread either stemming from the prison outbreak or being the source of it was not returned Tuesday.
Toole County had 80 active cases on Tuesday, according to state officials' tally, while Montana saw 504 new cases, the second-highest new daily count since the onset of the pandemic. The virus has had an especially pronounced impact in Toole County, where it struck an assisted living center in Shelby. Toole County, population 4,800, has suffered six deaths. Compare that to Missoula County, roughly 119,000 population, where four have been killed by the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.