Shelby prison: More COVID-19 cases among staff

The private prison near Shelby on Monday confirmed additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after a second round of testing last week.

CoreCivic, which operates Crossroads Correctional Center in Toole County, said a week ago 26 inmates and three employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus during its first round of "targeted testing" on Sept. 24 and 25. In coordination with the Toole County Health Department and the Montana Department of Corrections, 196 tests were administered in that round.

Another eight cases were confirmed among staff in a second round of testing on Sept. 29 and 30, CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin said in an email on Monday. Sixty-six tests were administered.

Last week's new cases make 17 confirmed cases among Crossroads Correctional Center staff.

"Of these cases, five employees have recovered from the virus and have been medically cleared to return to work," Gustin said. "Any of our employees that have not yet returned to work are recovering at home and are in regular communication with their healthcare providers."