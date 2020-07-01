Sheriff IDs 4 killed in homicide, suicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the four people killed in a triple homicide and suicide found Tuesday morning in northwest Montana.

Sheriff Brian Heino identified them as 41-year-old Cody Nevins, 42-year-old Emily Barge and her 3-year-old daughter, Piper Barge. Kameron Barge, 39, whose body was located away from the residence, was described in the press release as the suspect.

"This heinous crime is unexplainable," Heino, also the coroner, wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. This has shocked our staff, our community and has left more questions (than) answers. I ask the community support the family. The loss of any loved one is hard, but the loss of a child and a family is unexplainable."

Sheriff's deputies were called to the Olney residence at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a man, woman and child had been stabbed to death in the home. The fourth person, Kameron Barge, was found near a vehicle, and information on the manner of death has not been released. Kameron Barge's connection to Emily Barge and Piper Barge was not immediately clear.

All four bodies have been sent to the Montana State Crime lab, according to the sheriff.

