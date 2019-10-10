Authorities on Thursday identified the man shot and killed in Ronan on Thursday in what was initially reported as an accident as Jim E. Lewis, 65.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell also identified the suspected shooter as 78-year-old James Deaton, who is now being held at the county jail while law enforcement continues its investigation. Both men involved are from Ronan, Bell said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the reported shooting around 4:15 p.m. on Parizeau Lane on Tuesday, Bell said in a media release Thursday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
"The shooting took place indoors and the men live in the same residence," Bell said. "An investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's detectives and deputies is underway and no further information will be released by the Sheriff's Office at this time."
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Lewis' body has been transported to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.