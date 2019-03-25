A shirtless man waving an Airsoft gun in traffic in Ronan died after being struck by a car Friday, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.
The sheriff's news release identified the man as 35-year-old Aaron Thiel of Ronan.
On Friday morning, a 911 caller reported a shirtless man waving a rifle in traffic about 1.5 miles from Highway 93. Another caller reported that the man had pointed his rifle at them, and that they had struck him with their vehicle. Officers responded to the scene and found Thiel unresponsive but alive. He was transported to a local emergency room by ambulance, then airlifted to a Missoula hospital, where he died on Saturday, according to the release. It was discovered that he had not been waving a real firearm, but a realistic Airsoft gun, the release said.
Thiel's body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy, and the Lake County Sheriff and Coroner's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.