Authorities are investigating after a body was found near the old Smurfit-Stone mill site near Frenchtown Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to a call that a body had been discovered in a field. They began processing the scene early Sunday morning after waiting for better light.
The body appeared to have been exposed to the elements for some time and authorities were unable to determine the gender, according to the post.
The remains are being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab, although authorities believe it may take a few weeks before they know more information on the person's gender and identity.
Earlier Saturday, in Missoula, the Missoula Police Department launched an investigation after a male body was found in a ditch near the intersection of Fourth and Catlin streets. Police removed the body Saturday morning and are awaiting a report from the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.
They said they believed the body had been there for several days.