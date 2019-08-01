Reports poured into the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning from Lolo residents who awoke to find their vehicles' windows smashed.
Between 16 and 20 different owners reported damage to their vehicles in Lolo around the Tyler Way area Thursday morning, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett. No suspects had been identified as authorities investigated the area through the morning.
The first report was made to the sheriff's office around 3 a.m. Thursday.
There have been no reports of thefts from the vehicles, Bassett said. One woman's wallet, with cash inside, was still in the vehicle after someone smashed the windows out, according to Bassett. Authorities are not sure what type of object was used to break the windows, she said.
Deputies and detectives have been able to draw some information about the suspect from home surveillance camera setups, Bassett added.
"A lot of people in the Lolo area, actually, surprisingly enough have really good surveillance cameras outside their homes, and we've received really good video," she said.
Charges stemming from the vehicle damage could include criminal endangerment, she added.
Bassett also said there appears to be no connection between Thursday's destructive spree and vehicle break-ins in other parts of the county.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to notify authorities by calling the sheriff's office at 406-258-4810 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.