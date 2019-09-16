Neighbors awoke to gunfire Monday morning on Garland Street in the south part of Missoula.
By 9 a.m. Monday a yellow Dodge Dart had been towed away from a home peppered with bullet holes; the car was also struck. Neighbors did not believe anyone was injured; Missoula police were not immediately available for comment Monday morning.
Brian Lee, who lives next door, found a bullet had punctured the front of his house and entered a spare bedroom.
“It sounded like it was right inside our house,” Lee said.
Lee and Ed Burke said they heard at least nine shots ring out around 4 a.m. Police had the neighborhood block surrounded within minutes, they said
This story will be updated.