A 39-year-old South Carolina man is being held on $50,000 for stalking a Missoula woman over several months, according to court documents.
David Logan Hutson is charged with three counts of stalking; the first is a misdemeanor, and the two subsequent charges are felonies.
Charging documents filed in May in Missoula County Justice Court state the woman had recently broken up with Hutson in November 2018 when he began contacting her through texts from unidentified numbers. The woman alleged he also sent a naked image of her, which she took as a threat to continue talking with him or he would distribute it.
She told police his harassment via calls, emails and texts continued from December 2018 until March 6, when she applied for a temporary restraining order against him. That night, Hutson traveled to Missoula County and to the woman's house, according to court documents.
The woman said she barricaded herself inside her home with her handgun and called the police. Hutson was not on the property when authorities arrived, but law enforcement's review of his cell phone records show he traveled to Missoula on March 6 and back to South Carolina the next day, according to charging documents.
Hutson was later arrested in South Carolina, then transported and booked into the Missoula County Detention Center on Sunday. Missoula Deputy County Attorney Caitlin Williams said at his initial appearance on Monday he had traveled almost 2,500 miles, approximately 37 hours, to see the woman in March.
Hutson had also been arrested in 2014 for similar behavior against his ex-wife, Williams added.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set Hutson's bail at $50,000. His next hearing is set for July 12.