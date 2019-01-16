The border wall debate at the center of the current federal shutdown came quite literally to Cari Fulbright's doorstep this week.
However, it was brought in flier form by a stranger dressed all in a white and treading carefully so as not to rouse anyone at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Fulbright's front-door surveillance video system.
"It was weird, kind of creepy," Fulbright told the Missoulian. "I'm sleeping there and I feel protected there but all of a sudden. … It just keeps you on edge a little bit."
The flier left by the stranger depicts a barrier with a Star of David sign, and a photo of three men with heavily tattooed faces and asks, "WHY IS THE ISRAEL BORDER WALL 'MORAL' BUT NOT FOR THE USA?"
Fulbright captured the person on her home's home surveillance footage the next morning after she and her husband found the flier.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said Wednesday the only other report had come from an apartment building on Bridge Court Way near Reserve Street.
Fulbright said another flier had turned up at a friend's house in Lolo Tuesday night, found the next morning by the friend's 9-year-old daughter.
"She didn't know what it was about but knew somebody came to their house," Fulbright said.
Fulbright added it was odd that the national conversation regarding President Donald Trump's campaign-promised border wall had trickled down to an unwelcome flier to her front porch. She was still considering filing a report with the police when contacted by the Missoulian.
"It just makes you not feel as safe as you should feel safe in your own home," she said.