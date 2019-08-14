SUPERIOR — Curt Brockway pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Mineral County District Court to choke-slamming a 13-year-old boy earlier this month at the county fairgrounds.
Brockway's attorney said during the court appearance, which featured heavy security, that he'll seek a psychiatric evaluation for his client.
Attorney Lance Jasper earlier told the Missoulian that Brockway, a 39-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has a traumatic brain injury from a 2000 vehicle crash, and believed he was acting on President Donald Trump's orders when he allegedly attacked the boy on Aug. 3, fracturing his skull.
"His commander in chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished," Jasper said last week. "He certainly didn't understand it was a crime."
Brockway told law enforcement the boy had left his hat on during the national anthem, and cursed Brockway when he asked him to take it off, according to court documents.
The incident garnered national attention, with a deluge of death threats against Brockway, his family and Jasper himself, Jasper said. Sixteen law enforcement officers were on hand for Wednesday's court appearance, with the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all represented.
Also at Wednesday's court appearance, District Judge John Larson reinstated Brockway’s probation from 2010 assault case.
This story will be updated.